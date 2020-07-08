SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Symphony administrator has been fired for several online posts about Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bethany Schoeff-Cotter was the director of artistic administrator and a personnel manager. She was also a "regular substitute musician in the orchestra," Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal said.
In some of the posts, which have since been deleted, Schoeff-Cotter called BLM "a disease on this country." Other posts claimed that the coronavirus is a government conspiracy and "If people think a piece of cloth on their face helps, they are an idiot."
The Spokane Symphony's website currently includes a banner in support of BLM.
