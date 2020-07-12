KHQ EXCLUSIVE: Victims of shooting near Coeur d'Alene bar say they had no connection to gunman
- Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News
-
- Updated
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- "I am reeling from the loss": Friends and family remember those lost in Lake Coeur d'Alene mid-air crash
- Spokane property manager searching for answers after finding one of her properties already rented out
- Mary Kay Letourneau, former Seattle-area teacher convicted of raping student she later married, dies at 58
- Realtor finds stranger living in rental home, who claims a doppelgänger agent moved her in
- "I want to thank him. Because that was my family." Mother who lost family in CdA plane crash talks to KHQ
- KHQ EXCLUSIVE: Spokane Symphony administrator fired for online posts about COVID-19 and BLM
- Family of Brooks Seaplane pilot killed in collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene releases statement
- Final victim of deadly plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene recovered
- Spokane Public Schools releases more options for what schools could look like in the fall
- Suspect arrested, two victims recovering after a shooting in Downtown Coeur d'Alene
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.