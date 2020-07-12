KHQ EXCLUSIVE: Victims of shooting near Coeur d'Alene bar say they had no connection to gunman
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho -- Authorities have a suspect in custody, after shots were fired near a bar and grill in the downtown area Saturday evening. The victims of the shooting say they did not know the man who opened fire on them.
 
Both victims, a husband and wife, were taken to the hospital after shots were fired near the Iron Horse Bar.
Police say the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Austin L. Sherper, was involved in an argument with several people in the alley and mentioned he had a gun. A short time later, witnesses say he fired several rounds at people standing near the back entrance of the Iron Horse. He then fled the scene.
 
After a standoff with police, Sherper was taken into custody early Sunday morning. Police say he is from Montana. Sherper's alleged victims say they have no connection to him whatsoever, and were seemingly in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"It was traumatizing," said victim Kayla Lyons.
 
Lyons says she and her husband were waiting for a hotdog outside of the bar when they noticed a man being asked to leave. She says he was acting belligerent, struggling to walk and yelling profanities. She says he made good on his threats to hurt people and moments after leaving the bar, returned with a gun.
 
"He pulls out this gun and starts shooting at the ground toward the bouncers," she said. "He then fired more (shots) toward us."
 
Lyons says she was hit with shrapnel. Bullets grazed her husband's arm and chest, among other injuries.
 
The couple is still extremely shaken up, and recovering at home. 
 
Sherper will likely make a court appearance on Monday.

