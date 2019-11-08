KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A video sent to KHQ depicts Jacob S. Frey, the man arrested after leading Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies on a slow-speed chase through North Idaho, using a semi-automatic gun to shoot a truck.

According to court documents, the truck featured in the video belonged to a friend of a victim related to Frey's felony stalking charges. The video was taken by Frey and then sent to the stalking victim's friend.

