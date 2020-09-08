On Wednesday, Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will visit Malden after 80 percent on the town burned.
Franz spoke exclusively with KHQ on Tuesday about the firefighter response.
Franz said the state knew Labor Day was going to be a bad day for fires due to winds.
"We know our landscape is hot and dry there is fuel load there and grasses that have been dried out for a long time," Franz said. "All it takes is a spark."
Franz said that mixed with the winds makes it impossible for aircraft to fight the fire.
Franz stresses that fires like these can prevented. She asks people to be careful while outside because she said it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.
