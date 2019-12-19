SPOKANE, Wash. - A former longtime associate of Rep. Matt Shea, identified as Witness 22 in the investigative report, tells KHQ's Peter Maxwell he has already been receiving numerous threats from angry members of Shea's inner circle.
Never the less he said he doesn't regret adding his testimony to the report.
"This isn't a right or left issue," Witness 22. said. "This is about lives and doing the right thing. This dude is a terrorist."
According to the report, Witness 22 was once one of Shea's most trusted lieutenants, appearing with him at public rallies and private planning meetings. But he was even surprised by some of what the report had revealed.
"I was actually very surprised was part of the planning of Malheur," Witness 22 said. "That he was part of putting all of them together and orchestrating it."
That's the Malheur Wildlife Refuge, which was stormed by armed militia members who were protesting the arrest of two local ranchers and local use of federal lands.
Shea claimed that his involvement with the standoff was only that of an official observer, but the report revealed Shea was involved in planning the armed takeover from the very beginning and even shared confidential law enforcement information with the militia.
"I think the sheer history of political violence. The history building up to it got more extreme as time went on," Witness 22 said.
Witness 22 has seen that side of Shea as recently as last month when the lawmaker allegedly confronted him on the street and started screaming at him for cooperating with the investigation.
Witness 22 said there have been other instances of intimidation.
"I have kids, I have a family. They haven't been above threatening me before I have had other death threats I have received my kid's pictures have been published online," Witness 22 said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.