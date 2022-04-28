KHQ Gets Results: New Hampshire to take part in Bloomsday!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Zandra Rice Hawkins who is on the Concord City Councilor in New Hampshire will help us take one name off the list in our mission to get all 50 states involved in Bloomsday.
Hawkins' mom lives in Spokane and was watching KHQ Local News at 6 and sent her our coverage that Bloomsday only had three states missing this year.
She said via email, "Well, make that one less: I just signed up from New Hampshire!"
Hawkins grew up in Suncrest, where her folks still live. After graduating from Gonzaga she made her way to Boston, then to Concord, NH where she now lives and serves on City Council.
She says she'll be running by the New Hampshire State House as part of my Bloomsday route.
Now we need Delaware and Kentucky!