A Spokane woman is heartbroken but finally getting answers after a car crash left her hospitalized and critically injured her dog.
The intersection of Second Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Spokane haunts Tami Howard. On August 17, she decided to take her two dogs, Shorty and Trouble, for a 3 a.m. walk to spare them from the daytime heat. She had no idea that walk would turn into a personal tragedy.
"Next thing I see [are] headlights as I'm looking at [the dogs]," Howard said. "I see this SUV coming down the sidewalk."
The Spokane Police Department told KHQ the driver had a medical emergency and blacked out before hitting a tree, a pole and Howard's dogs before coming to a stop in the Dutch Bros parking lot. SPD said the driver passed a field sobriety test. An initial police report said they were cited for suspended driver's license in the 3rd degree, no insurance and improper lane usage.
Howard doesn't remember much of what happened to her. Responding officers believe she was sitting on a short wall near her dogs and was injured when she fell. She does remember seeing Shorty, her dog of 10 years, seriously hurt and trying to crawl home.
Howard went to the hospital for her own injuries, but said the worst part was having to put Shorty down once she realized he couldn't recover.
"I've been in the hospital for four days. I had to get out to take care of Shorty, give him his favorite blanket," Howard said as her voice broke. "People think they're just dogs. They're not just dogs. They're family members."
Howard contacted KHQ after trying to get information about the car involved in the crash. She said she was unable to get it at the scene or on her own. SPD officers responded to our reporter's questions by locating Howard's case number and ultimately connecting them with the officer who responded that night. Howard said officers brought her the information she needed after that call.
It won't bring back what she lost, but that information is a step toward finding closure.
"I'm doing this for Shorty, not for me," Howard said. "I'm doing this for the dogs, because you can't replace the life that I had with him."
Howard's other dog, Trouble, is recovering from his injuries. SPD said any further action will be a civil matter between Howard and the driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.