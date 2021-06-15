Blue Zoo, an educational interactive aquarium for families and kids. It was the first aquarium of its kind in Spokane and it opened its doors nearly two years ago. But some employees said they were so traumatized when they saw how animals were treated they quit within days of Blue Zoo opening.
"I was there an entire week and then I put in my two weeks in because animals were being stepped on and killed,” Lucy said.
Lucy is an ex-employee of Blue Zoo, she, like every employee signed a non-disclosure agreement, and despite the risk of legal action Lucy, and two others, decided to go public.
"I realized I could not save these animals from getting hurt,” Lucy said. “I went in the next day and gave them my two weeks and they said don’t come back."
After receiving several emails and Facebook messages to the Q6 inbox alleging animals suffering and dying. I sifted through hundreds of both positive and negative social media reviews of Blue Zoo. I realized many of the allegations of animal cruelty centered on one room in particular: the bird room.
"They started with 300 parakeets and they lost more than half of them in just the three months that I worked there,” an ex-employee said.
Lucy said the bird deaths can be attributed to three things. Lack of food, customers stepping on birds, and lack of training.
I took these claims to Blue Zoo operators. Part-owner and head of operations Jon Hepworth agreed to give me a tour of the aquarium. While I was there, I pressed Hepworth to address the allegations, his explanation was simple.
"You know what, to speak to a lot of the negative feedback that we get,” Hepworth said. “I would say 95% of it is from ex-disgruntled employees, staff member that unfortunately didn't work out, that didn’t agree with maybe how we did things based on personal opinion.”
I myself even had questions when we went into the bird room.
"I can honestly say that we don't have animal bird deaths in here," Hepworth said.
To which I responded:
“That part is shocking to me because I don't want to move right now.”
But Hepworth said having so many birds around you is all a part of the experience, and that Blue Zoo staff is equipped to handle people getting close to the parakeets.
And as far as the training goes, Hepworth said they have a sufficient training program.
"An education staff member is trained for three days with our sop manual and every manual goes over every specific exhibit,” Hepworth said.
Hepworth said after the three-day training every employee goes through an evaluation process after 90 days.
After hearing past employees, current employees, customers, and the co-owner the question is who is in charge of making sure Blue Zoo is safe for its animals. The short answer is no government agency is regulating Blue Zoo
"I think it was last July is when SCRAPS showed up,” Hepworth said. “And we did take them downstairs, and we did show them our humidifiers for our reptiles and things like that and they said we were all good to go.”
When I asked for the records of the SCRAPS inspection, Hepworth said he would send them. But I still have not received any paperwork detailing the inspection. And after a phone call, SCRAPS said what they did wasn't actually an inspection. They investigated Blue Zoo after a customer complained directly to them about animal welfare at Blue Zoo.
As far as federal and state regulation, Blue zoo falls into a grey area. In fact, there is almost no paper trail when it comes to the establishment and oversight except for the.
Because none of the animals at Blue Zoo are indigenous to Washington state, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn't regulate them, and federally the animals Blue Zoo has are not protected by the USDA Animal Welfare Act.
So no agency other than scraps has even seen all of the Blue Zoo facility. But Jon Hepworth said that doesn't matter because Blue Zoo cares for all of its animals regardless of oversight.
"I think it's also important to note that what you don't see up here is 1,200 square feet downstairs with quarantine tanks and hospital rooms,” Hepworth said. “So again mention you have 5 full-time husbandry staff members a lot of times they are in the background if they see a fish is not doing well they immediately take them downstairs where they are administered medications."
But when Hepworth would not show us the hospital area he was referring to, in fact, he told us the only way we could see it is if we signed a non-disclosure agreement.
No matter the level of local and state oversight there is a gold standard when it comes to places like Blue Zoo, The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
"Like Josh mentioned we're striving to become AZA-accredited it's a long process they want to see you mature as an aquarium before you even start the paperwork."
But when I called the AZA, spokesperson Rob Vernon said, "nobody from Blue Zoo has contacted the Association of Zoos and Aquariums about becoming accredited or submitting an application to become accredited."
Blue Zoo did tell me they are striving to make improvements to animal care to become AZA-accredited. Blue Zoo recently opened a location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has one more in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The plan according to Hepworth is to open 10 across the US.