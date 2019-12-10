KHQ Investigates: Business owners call campers at North Spokane parking lot a "horrible homeless situation"

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple complaints have been made regarding a homeless camp set up in a North Spokane shopping plaza parking lot on Nevada Street.
KHQ received the following tip:
"We have a horrible homeless situation. I own a business on the northside of Spokane and they literally are camped out in the WinCo parking lot off Nevada. The homeless people have more rights than the tax payers... They are camped out, living outside of my business. They have been there for weeks and all of the businesses around hands are tied."
The business owner asked to remain anonymous. A manager at a different business (located on the same plaza) also asked for anonymity, but agreed to sit down with us and repeated the same concerns the business owner, who gave us the tip. Both anonymous sources told us:
- Campers and trailers have resided in the lot for about two weeks
- Both have called the police and property managers, who told them they're working to resolve the issue
- Both believe drugs/narcotics are being used, and possibly sold
- Both are concerned for their businesses, including the safety of their employees
Our initial investigation revealed at least four instances when police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made.
We took these concerns and approached the trailers ourselves, and were surprised at what we found out.
The full story will be airing on KHQ tonight at 6.
