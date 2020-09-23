KHQ INVESTIGATES: Graphic texts lead to investigation of North Spokane spa

A series of text messages from a local massage parlor offering sex have been circulating around Spokane County since at least August 31, a KHQ investigation shows.
Shawna Brogan, a wife and mother of four, received one of the texts on August 31. She was sitting in her Cheney home, when she received the following text:
Brogran said she kept getting texts from the strange number with a 509 area code from someone named 'Amy.'
"I didn't respond," Brogran said. "And the next day in the afternoon, 'hi how are you today? If you want to have sex. Looking for Amy, I can meet you. Gives me the prices. I give free bath. Woah!'"
Brogran is not the only one who has received these strange texts. KHQ talked to two others who have also received texts from 'Amy.'
The address from the text leads to 3101 North Division so KHQ crews went to the location. After about a minute of waiting inside the lobby, a woman came out of a closed room with a customer inside.
After asking the woman if Amy was there, she said she was not. When leaving the building, Amy approached the KHQ crew.
Amy, who's real name is Guihong Chen, only speaks Mandarin.
A Chinese-American translator spoke with Amy and she said to them that she is the new owner of Golden Years Massage.
So did Amy send these texts? Through the translator, she didn't.
Amy said she thinks one of the former owners of her business sent the texts to ruin her, part of an ongoing campaign to shut her down. She pointed to some damaged property as proof.
Vandalism aside, she insisted that she's running a legitimate massage business, showing proof like her professional certificate on the wall for massage therapy's an 'aromatherapy massage' degree from the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy for studying 1,000 hours.
But, according to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy data base, there is no record of Amy's certificate.
There are usually other documents displayed for customers, including a massage license from the state of Washington but that license was not in the business and there is no record of one on the state's website.
Nothing indicating sexual activity was found in any of the rooms throughout Amy's business.
KHQ alerted the health department that Amy might be operating a business without a massage license and we reached out to local and state law enforcement about any potential criminal investigations connected to this address.
