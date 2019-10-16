MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Marysville, Washington, is a small town located north of Seattle, and it's about a five-hour drive from Spokane. It's also one of the cities referenced by mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward for its solutions to homelessness.
Marysville has a population of about 70,000 people and is located in Snohomish County. In a January 2019 one-night-count report, there were 1,116 homeless people, and 54 percent of them were living in a car, on the street, or in an abandoned building within Snohomish County.
In Spokane, for comparison, there are about 215,000 people with around 1,309 homeless people, according to the most recent one-night-count report. While KHQ's Peter Maxwell was in Marysville, he saw some panhandlers, a person sleeping on a bench in a park and others just roaming around carrying their belongings.
But in Marysville, they offer a program where a social worker is embedded with police to help homeless people get into treatment and off the streets.
Sometimes it takes months to build a trusting relationship for them to accept the help.
"We offer help. Our embedded social worker and the police officer are out full time in these camps or wherever the folks are offering help by way of 3-day detox, 30,60,90 day inpatient treatment, six months temporary housing. Wrap job training and services around them and try to get them a second crack at life," Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring said.
Mayor Nehring says there's a catch if you don't play ball with getting help.
"If they're getting the run-around and if ultimately the person is not willing to get the treatment, then we don't just say, 'well OK, move on to the next person.' We say, 'no, we're bringing in our night team, and we're going to prosecute every outstanding warrant you have, and we're going to prosecute every crime you commit from here forth and look to put you in jail.' It's not a great solution; it's expensive. But we'll play that game all year long if they want to, " Mayor Nehring said.
Marysville has a pretty hard line approach in tackling the homeless crisis on the west side of the state. Considering the 9th Circut Court of Appeals' decision, which limited a city's ability to enforce camping bans without enough shelter beds.
Still, it's one Woodward is in favor of.
"I want our laws enforced, and I want… If you're doing drugs, you get arrested, but I also want to give people the choice; if you don't go to jail, you have to get help, and it has to come down to that. We have to give them a compelling reason to get help," said Woodward during an October 9 debate.
Marysville Police Commander Mark Thomas has been on the job for 29 years and says they comply with the 9th Circuit Courts ruling.
"We're offering alternatives. It also doesn't say they're allowed to trespass on private property and set up camps. So we have a program, both the embedded social worker program, and our proactive unit working very closely with the community and when we find camps that are on private property we reach out to those property owners and see if that's something they're OK with or not OK with and when they're not we give trespass letters which authorize us as law enforcement to on their behalf to trespass people for being on that property."
