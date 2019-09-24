All you have to do to find Rep. Matt Shea's accomplishments is head over to his website, which includes:
- His 2013-14 scorecard, including 12 bills signed into law
- His fight for gun rights, including a bi-partisan bill to "allow the use of firearm noise suppressors" (2011)
- An award from the Citizen's Alliance for Property Rights (2013)
But all of the feats also share a trait: every single accomplishment listed occurred in (or before) 2013.
So, how effective has Shea been since 2013?
To find out, KHQ partnered with Bill Track 50, a non-partisan organization that collects and analyzes legislative data. We tracked every bill introduced by Shea since the 2013-2014 legislative session.
- House GOP: 14%
- House Dems: 20%
Our analysis shows Shea's effectiveness has consistently decreased in the past five years:
- 2013-14: 4/32 Shea-sponsored bills passed (12.5%)
- 2015-16: 5/62 Shea-sponsored bills passed (8%)
- 2017-18: 3/62 Shea-sponsored bills passed (4.8%)
Combining primary sponsorship and cosponsorship in the 2017-18 legislative session, an analysis by Bill Track 50 compares Shea to his fellow Republican lawmakers. When looking at the success rate for both primary and cosponsored bills:
- House Republicans: 14%
- Senate Republicans: 17%
- Shea: 7%
Shea did not respond to calls and/or messages when asked to comment on this specific report. We also reached out to multiple Spokane Valley politicians, both current and former - none of them wanted to be quoted for this story.
Shea is currently under investigation by the Washington House of Representatives, which hired an outside firm to investigate accusations against the Spokane Valley representative for engaging, planning, or promoting political violence.
Following the launch of the investigation, leaked emails showed Shea offered to help a local group training young men for 'biblical warfare.'
The most recent controversies prompted several corporate donors to stop donating towards Shea and his campaigns.