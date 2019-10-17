OLYMPIA, Wash. - Welcome to Olympia, Washington state's capital, located in Thurston County. But less than one mile away from the manicured lawn of the capitol rotunda, people have set up camp out in Sylvester Park. Others aimlessly roam the streets.
It's against this backdrop that Olympia has embarked on what some might say is a radical idea: Replace people camping in parks with an official government-approved tent city. It's what Olympia calls "the mitigation site."
"I'll be honest with you, there's been a lot of challenges," said Colin DeForrest Olympia's Homeless response coordinator
DeForrest has been the de facto mayor of the mini-community for the last year of operation.
"Prior to opening this, we had over a hundred unmanaged tents in our downtown. There was over 300 unmanaged tents in city-owned parking lots, and it created a very unsafe environment," said DeForrest.
Safety is everywhere at the mitigation site, which is on a city-owned parking lot is surrounded by an enclosed fence with a gate and dedicated police patrols. Those who call this tent city home are offered a 10 foot by 10-foot area to set up camp, and the site has a lot of rules.
Like no drugs or alcohol, those living on the site must use the onsite bathrooms, dispose of trash, and agree to the supervision of the camp hosts who live on site.
For Spokane mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward, the idea of tents, rather than building new permanent shelters, has a lot of positives.
"This was an idea someone mentioned to me, and you think it's worth looking into? I think it's worth considering. I think we have to consider a lot of things. I don't think spending tens of millions of dollars is necessarily the answer. What we need to focus on is reducing the number of our homeless," Woodward told KHQ's Patrick Erickson after the Greater Spokane debate last week.
But the system isn't ideal in some instances; it's bordering on being unhealthy.
"Cleaning is a challenge. I mean, there's three of our biggest challenges will say for this site are not what people would think of its food how do you store food in an outdoor setting, it's bikes if you look around bikes are like a currency out here that's a challenge and then stuff," DeForrest said.
With the trash comes unwelcome visitors, the tent city has a rat problem. Traps are visible around the site. On top of that, there are the health issues that come whenever you have a group of people living together.
"We've had individuals that have died onsite," added DeForrest.
While KHQ's cameras were rolling at the site, a woman was going into labor, and the crisis response team showed up and took her to the hospital.
DeForrest says this camp is still a work in progress.
"There's definitely been a lot of positives, but as I said there's challenges," DeForrest said.
Those challenges are spelled out in a presentation coming next week. Laying out a laundry list of long term problems:
- The campsite is struggling to accommodate those with mental health and addiction problems
- The location has become a target for "people on the outside" - drug pushers, and others who prey on the homeless.
- And - bottom line - no matter how good the tent, they are not as sustainable as permanent housing.
"It's a huge challenge for our community for business owners also. so we continue to try and hear all the voices and do our best to respond in the best way that we can," DeForrest said.
Out of the 130 plus people that live on that site, 36 people have been connected to housing,65 people have been connected to outreach services, and 20 individuals became employed.
Deforrest said the City of Olympia plans to open up a second mitigation site that location hasn't been disclosed yet, but they say it won't be downtown.
