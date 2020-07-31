AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - There's no question that Shane Goldsby assaulted and killed Robert Munger inside the Airway Heights Correctional Center.
The question is, why were they assigned to live together in the same prison cell?
Munger, a 70-year-old convicted child rapist, died after Goldbsy hit "Munger in the face and head area about 14 times, [stomped] on his head at least four times and [kicked] a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by Airway Heights Corrections Guards," according to court documents obtained by KHQ.
Goldsby and his mother both told KHQ that Munger molested Goldsby's sister, who was under the age of 12 at the time - one of several sex crimes involving children that Munger was sentenced for last year.
“What did you think when you realized it was him?” KHQ’s Kevin Kim asked Goldsby in the Spokane County Jail.
“I was in shock. I was like, ‘what the [expletive]?’” Goldsby said. “He kept… giving me details about what happened and what he did. About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff…They put me in a position that I shouldn't even be in. This shouldn't have happened, at all. You're talking about this dude, who did some sick twisted things to my little sis. My family. My blood. My life. And you want to put me face-to-face with this dude?"
It's a question KHQ put to prison administrators - their response: "The Airway Heights Corrections Center is conducting its own administrative investigation into this situation and is cooperating with law enforcement and the courts on the criminal matter."
