SPOKANE, Wash. - The joke is that there's two seasons in Spokane: Construction season and pothole season. We're at the beginning of the latter. The City of Spokane is well aware of it, and their crews have been hitting the streets all year.
According to a city spokeswoman, Marlene Feist, city crews have filled hundreds of potholes since the beginning of January, 2020! Feist says the snow melt, and the fluctuating temperatures make potholes inevitable.
Feist says they filled thousands over the course of 2019, and they're on track to do about the same this year. Feist says right now they have to use a cold mix asphalt. That's often considered a temporary fix, but the idea is to fill the potholes quickly, so they don't cause damage to your vehicle.
The city relies on your help to find and fill potholes quickly. They ask you to call 311 to report a pothole location, or you can report it online here: https://myspokane311.force.com/citizen/request/STPOTHLE/location
Depending on the severity of the pothole, the city generally estimates that it will take two business days to resolve your service request. If you've reported a pothole and it hasn't been taken care of yet, let us know. Our Get Results team will work to help get it filled.
