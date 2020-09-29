UPDATE: SEPT. 29 AT 7:11 P.M.
POST FALLS, Idaho - A missing Post Falls teenager may be on his way to Ritzville according to a KHQ viewer.
Post Falls Police are continuing to look for 15-year-old Jameson Jefferies who was last seen at his home at about 3:30 on Monday morning.
Following our earlier coverage, a viewer called KHQ to reported that Jefferies had asked him for a ride.
The viewer said Jefferies came by his surveillance shop on the way to R&R RV. The viewer said Jefferies appeared older, closer to 19 or 20, and that he was looking for a ride to Ritzville.
From Ritzville, Jefferies was reportedly trying to get to Oregon. He talked about doing a loop from Ritzville to Oregon and then back to North Idaho.
We have relayed this information to Post Falls Police, as did the caller, which will hopefully help lead to Jefferies' safe return.
Anyone with information is asked to call Post Falls Police or your local law enforcement agency.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old.
Jameson Jeffries was last seen at his home in Post Falls on Monday, Sept. 28, around 3:30 a.m. He left wearing a black, zip-up hoodie, black jeans and possibly a black Nike backpack or gray hiking backpack.
Jeffries has previously made comments and read books about trying to be a survivalist in the woods. There are no known locations where Jeffries may attempt this or any means to get there except walk.
Jeffries is described as 5'10" tall and approximately 140 lbs.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Post Falls Police and reference case #20PF25547 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
