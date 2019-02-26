KHQ viewers cover bill for special needs bicycle as contest hopeful falls to second place

Weather Alert

...TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY... .TWO WEATHER SYSTEMS WILL BE IMPACTING THE INLAND NORTHWEST THROUGH THURSDAY. THE FIRST ARRIVES WEDNESDAY MORNING, BRINGING A QUICK ROUND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW ACROSS THE REGION. THIS SYSTEM WILL ALSO BRING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THE SECOND STORM ARRIVES WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY, AND IS LIKELY TO BRING HEAVIER SNOW THAN THE FIRST STORM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED ACROSS LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 3 TO 5 INCHES OVER HIGHER TERRAIN. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WILL BRING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, KELLOGG, PINEHURST, OSBURN, WALLACE, MULLAN, FOURTH OF JULY PASS, DOBSON PASS, LOOKOUT PASS, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AND MAKE ROADS IMPASSABLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&