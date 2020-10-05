SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a record shattering weekend for our annual Vanessa Behan telethon. Our generous KHQ viewers helping us raise more than $77,000.
Staff at Vanessa Behan say they were amazed by the donations that rolled in for a sold two and a half hours.
“We raised a record-breaking $77,805 which will be put to good use keeping kids safe and strengthening families,” Vanessa Behan employees whore on their Facebook page.
Thank you so incredibly much to all who called in to make this year a huge success. If you are still interested in learning more about Vanessa Behan, visit vanessabehan.org.
