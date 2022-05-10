KHQ/WorkSource Job Fair happening Wednesday and Thursday

The KHQ/WorkSource Job Fair is a collaborative offering from KHQ Q6, the Spokane Workforce Council, and WorkSource Spokane.
Each year we also offer sponsorship opportunities to local businesses. Employers who attend range across many industries, and job opportunities span from entry-level to executive. WorkSource Spokane offers prep sessions for both employers and job seekers to help all attendees have the best possible experience.
This signature hiring event has been offered since 2014 and has grown to host over 110 employers and over 1,200 job seekers each year.
CLICK HERE to find out details about the job fair and to pre-register for the virtual job fair on Thursday.