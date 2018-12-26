With the kids home for a few more weeks, we here at KHQ have put together a list of things you can do with them to help fight boredom and keep them active!
This one will get the kids moving. For $69 you can send your kids up to Mt. Spokane and 49 Degrees North for a two-day learn to ski and snowshoe event. This is through the City of Spokane. Transportation and equipment is provided, don’t forget to send a lunch! The first event takes place December 27- 28 and the next is January 3-4 you can sign up here.
Hockey is always a good time for the kids. The Spokane Chiefs have a few games over the winter vacation weeks. The game worth putting the kids in the car for is on the 29th because it's BUCK NIGHT, so hot dogs and coke are $1! Have a few hot dogs for us! You can get tickets here.
If after that hockey game the kids feel like playing themselves, Mondays at The Ice Ribbon is Cheap Skate. From 5 pm to 9 pm Skate rentals are free and admission is $6.95 for adults and $4.95 for kids. The Ribbon will also be welcoming people for free skating lessons the 29th and 30th. A good time to brush up on your skating skills before the next Olympics. You can get information here.
On Saturday the 29th at Spark Central, the kids can take part in the Invention Connection. They can tinker with electronics, teach a robot tricks and build LEGOs. It’s a family event so parents are welcome to stay and hang. Stop by from 10 am to 12 pm you can grab more information here.
If your kids have dreams of being the next chief of police then this event at the Spokane County Library will help them get ready to solve crime. Kids of all ages are welcome and can put their skills to the test by analyzing fingerprints, testing strawberry DNA and create different “blood” spatter patterns with paint. You can check here for information about when your local branch is hosting the event.
The Mobis Science Center in downtown Spokane also has you covered with events daily. Each day of vacation there are planetarium shows and lab activities. For Numerica Credit Union members entry is free on Sunday the 6th. For a full list of events and times click here.
