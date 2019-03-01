Kia and Hyundai recall 500k vehicles due to risk of engine fires

Kia and Hyundai are recalling half-a-million cars over risk of engine fires.
The largest of the recalls affects about 380,000 Kia souls with 1.6 Liter engines.
The company is recalling vehicles from model years 2012 through 2016.
Kia is also recalling select Sportage SUV's from 2011 and 2012.
Hyundai, meanwhile, is recalling 152,000 Tucson SUV's from 2011 to 2013.
Kia customers with questions should contact their Kia dealer.
Hyundai says if engine damage is detected it will replace the engine at no cost to owners.