MOSES LAKE, Wash - A kidnapping suspect on the run from law enforcement in Texas was arrested in Moses Lake. Police say his 16-year-old victim was also located.
Moses Lake Police say that 28-year-old Andres Hernandez was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of San Antonio, Texas. Police say they received information Hernandez and the victim were in the Grant County area last week, and the U.S. Marshals, WSP and GCSO have been assisting in the search.
On Monday K9 officers spotted Hernandez’ vehicle. Officers took Hernandez into custody a short time later. Officers said Hernandez was found to be in possession of a pistol.
The victim’s parents are enroute from San Antonio. There is no familial relationship between the victim and the suspect.
