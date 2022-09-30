PULLMAN, Wash. - Public transportation for youth 18-years-old and younger will be free in Pullman beginning Oct. 1.
The Pullman City Council approved the change in an effort to increase ridership and gain non-local revenue sources, like state and federal grants, to help ease reliance on the local tax dollars that pay for Pullman Transit operations.
“Establishing a formal fare policy was a key to maintaining a high level of service for riders at a reasonable rate,” said Public Transit Manager Wayne Thompson. “At Pullman Transit, we’re committed to preserving safe, efficient, and affordable public transportation for the Pullman community.”
In March of 2022, The Washington State Legislature approved Move Ahead Washington, a $17 billion statewide transportation funding package that includes grant money for transit agencies that adopt a fare-free youth policy.
By adopting a fare-free youth policy, Pullman Transit will qualify for new transit support grants worth up to $166,529 for 2022 and an estimated $449,076 annually moving forward.
The policy change was approved by the city council at the September 13 regular meeting. A public hearing was held on August 23, at which time the city received no objections or recommendations from the public.