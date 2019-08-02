80 kids at Northeast Youth Center hold lemonade stand to raise money for a field trip

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer vacation, it's what kids look forward to all year long. For the kids at Northeast Youth Center, they've got something extra special to look forward to, but they're going to have to work for it.
80 kids are passing out cups of lemonade, with the hope of raising $2,000 so they can spend the day at Triple Play, a family fun park in Hayden, ID.
Cassidee and Paris are 9 and 10, and are excited to go to Triple Play for the first time. They're regulars at Northeast Youth Center, and mouths dropped when the staff told them they'd get to spend the day go-karting, bowling, swimming, and playing at an arcade.
The two said the lemonade is delicious, and everyone should come by and say hello. If you'd like to contribute towards the field trip, the kids will be at the corner of Queen and Haven until 4 pm on Friday. The Northeast Youth Center also has a fundraiser on their Facebook page.