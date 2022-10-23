SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is getting spooky next weekend!
On Oct. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., kids are invited to head downtown to earn a bag full of fall goodies by finding ten scenes to fill out a Spo-Candy Worksheet! These can be printed from the website, or picked up in person at Riverfront Park or River Park Square.
Each scene will provide a clue to the riddle on the worksheet. Once kids solve it, the worksheet can be traded in at the Numerica Skate Ribbon for a prize!
This event is free to participate in, so be sure to strap on your walking shoes, grab a jacket, and maybe even wear a little Halloween flair when you head down!