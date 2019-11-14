Update:
The children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued from Great Falls, Montana have been found safe, according to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.
Their non-custodial parents have been taken into custody.
Previous Coverage:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Idaho State Police said an AMBER Alert that was issued for three children in Great Falls, Montana, has now been extended to include Spokane and North Idaho.
The alert went out for three children, 5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny. The suspects are their non-custodial parents, who have a history of drugs and violence. The children were taken during the night from Great Falls.
The children are believed to be in life-threatening danger.
There are two suspect vehicles: a white Chevrolet Malibu Montana license 224730B and a blue Chevrolet Tahoe Montana license 222599B.
According to Idaho State Police, the couple is believed to be in Salmon Idaho.
Idaho State Police urged anyone in the area with information to call *477 or 911. The Cascade County Sheriff's Office can also be contacted at (406)836-7380.
