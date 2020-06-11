LAWRENCE, Kansas - A six-year-old and a 17-year-old last seen at a Rathdrum grocery store have been found safe in Kansas.
The Rathdrum Police Department reported on Thursday, June 11, that 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier and 17-year-old Gene William Heckman were found by the FBI in Lawrence, Kansas.
Mimi Charmayne was also located and taken into custody.
The Police Department extended its gratitude to the public for their help in the investigation
