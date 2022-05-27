SPOKANE, Wash. - Beneath the long weekend, Memorial Day is a day to honor all veterans who have passed on.
On Friday morning, preschoolers from the Northeast Youth Center visited the graves of fallen heroes at Fairmount Memorial Park.
"If we tell them what Memorial Day is, what it means, it gives them a start in their life," Wes Anderson said.
A lesson Anderson, State Chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, is happy to pass on.
"They're teaching the children about the history of memorial day and what these veterans mean to all of us and to our freedom," Sheila Geraghty, Executive Director of the Northeast Youth Center, said.
"If I can just impart one little piece of knowledge, then it's all worth it to me," Anderson said.
The kids spent the morning placing flags and pennies on the graves.
"A penny, that means you stopped by and paid your respects," Anderson said.
Ninety-six year old Helen Gummer and her daughter Debbie McMurtery had a special role today–honorees.
"Oh that was something, I'll never forget that!" Helen said. "And I learned something about the pennies!"
Helen's husband–and Debbie's father–Tom Gummer, passed away in 2013.
Tom was a corporal in the Army, and a bugler, who served in a handful of places like North Africa and Italy.
"It's kind of hard, but I'm glad I could come," Helen said. "I think it's very nice that they did this."
Debbie's father in law, Mike McMurtery, was in the Air Force. According to Debbie, he was a jokester.
"We'd take him some place and we'd always run into someone who knew him," Debbie said.
Debbie and her husband usually come every year around Memorial Day and lay flowers on the graves. This year, teaching kids about personal ties to the holiday, carries extra significance.
"This is going to be a real imprint on them that they did this," Debbie said. "Like I told them, the weekend is not just about barbecues and camping trips, a lot of people don't realize that."
Echoing through Fairmount Memorial Park–played by 83 year old bugler Philip Kowzan–the sound of Taps.
Helen Gummer couldn't help but hear her husband in those notes.
"It makes me cry for one thing, but it's something that I just love to hear," Helen said. "It means so much to me."