SPOKANE, Wash. - The first annual fly day in Spokane finished just a couple hours ago.
The event was hosted by Challenge Air and the Historic Flight Foundation at Felts Field Airport.
Wheels down... engines revving... and these kids are ready to go.
Its fly day! A chance for kids with special needs to get inside classic airplanes and feel the wind beneath their wings.
"It's a day we can focus on what's possible and introduce individuals who just happen to have a disability to opportunities that any kid would love to have," Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the 5th district U.S. congresswoman said.
"This is our son Cole. He's 14 years old with down syndrome. He had the chance to go fly today!"
The idea was first created by a pilot named Rick Amber who was paralyzed in Vietnam.
"He was in a wheelchair and started bringing kids with wheelchairs with him on the plane - he retrofitted his plane," Juliet Siddons, the Challenge Air Program Director said.
He wanted to change the perception of these children through the gift of flight.
"These children sometimes are told they cannot do things and artificial barriers and this is a way they can push through that," Gary Guenther, the past president for the Spokane Central Lions Club and one of the organizers said.
"We've had several kids that have been nonverbal that have spoken on the plane, they've said up, up, up," Siddons said.
Because of poor air quality the planes were grounded.
"They're still taxing they're getting the experience of getting in the plane, holding the yolk" she said.
But the emotions... high as ever.
"They're a little frightened getting in a plane but coming off the plane, they're excited and jumping and eager to do it again they say things like "I just flew a plane what else can I do," Guenther said.
Just ask Kimber.
"We went fast," Kimber Richman, who has autism, said.
Her family drove 3 hours so Kimber could ride in the cockpit and get a once in a lifetime experience.
"When we got on that back runway and they got to do the fast taxi, she's already a daredevil but she seeing her face and hearing her squeal just having the best time of her life - she thought it was the best thing ever," Kasondra Richman, Kimber's mom, said. "It's the greatest feeling for your child to experience something just like everyone else."
$15,000 was raised to make this day possible. Although the planes stayed grounded, the emotions felt were real.