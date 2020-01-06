SPOKANE, Wash. - KIDZ BOP, the No. 1 music brand for kids for the past 10 years, is bringing their beats to Spokane with a live family-friendly concert this fall.
Spokane will be one of KIDZ BOP Live 2020's 58+ tour stops, coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Sunday, Sep. 13 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. via TicketsWest, with prices ranging from $35-55. VIP packages are available involving private parties, exclusive merchandise and meet and greets with KIDZ BOP Kids.
"Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP’s best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises," a press release says. "Named one of Billboard Magazine’s Top 100 Artists of the Decade, The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today’s biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide."
Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, “We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition.”
New Year..NEW TOUR🎉The KIDZ BOP Kids are headed back on tour in 2020! Check out when we’re coming to your city here: https://t.co/0TRWc8sg8S— KIDZ BOP (@KIDZBOP) January 6, 2020
🎫Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY, 1/10 at 10 AM Local Time! pic.twitter.com/NpuHeY2OM3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.