OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Secretary of State is monitoring reports of suspicious materials in envelopes received by elections officials in King and Okanogan counties.
On Aug. 1, election workers were processing ballots whey began receiving suspicious letters.
The King County elections office turned these letters over to the United States Postal Investigative Service, which performed an analysis that detected trace amounts of fentanyl.
The Okanogan County courthouse evacuated on Wednesday after the auditor's office contacted authorities with a report of receiving an envelope containing an unidentified substance.
“Elections offices in every county in Washington have had to develop emergency plans and protective strategies for events like these, which should serve as a sobering reminder of the dangers that surround our elections process and elections workers,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “My office and I will provide all the resources at our disposal to any county that needs help confronting any challenge, and will continue to advocate for stronger protection for all elections workers.”
Local, state and federal authorities are investigating the incident. This will be ongoing and as of now there is no connection between the two situations.