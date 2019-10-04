King Arthur Flour and FDA expand flour recall from June

On Thursday, ADM Milling Company, King Arthur Flour, Inc., announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of unbleached flour.
According to the FDA, the company is taking precautions due to the possibility of E. Coli.
The recalls includes unbleached all-purpose flour with Best Used by Dates and Lot Codes listed below.
|Best Used By:
|Lot Code
|12/04/19
|L18A04A
|12/05/19
|L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
|12/09/19
|L18A09B
|12/10/19
|L18A10A
|12/13/19
|L18A13B, L18A13C
|12/20/19
|L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
|12/21/19
|L18A21A
|12/27/19
|L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
|12/28/19
|L18A28A
|01/02/20
|A19A02B, A19A02C
|01/03/20
|A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
|01/05/20
|A19A05A, A19A05B
|01/07/20
|A19A07B, A19A07C
|01/08/20
|A19A08B
|01/09/20
|A19A09B
|01/10/20
|A19A10B
|01/12/20
|A19A12A
|01/14/20
|A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
|01/15/20
|A19A15A, A19A15B
This is an expansion of a recall from June 13, 2019.
Affected consumers can submit a refund claim for refund or replacement here.
