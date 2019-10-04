King Arthur Flour and FDA expand flour recall from June

On Thursday, ADM Milling Company, King Arthur Flour, Inc., announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of unbleached flour. 

According to the FDA, the company is taking precautions due to the possibility of E. Coli.

The recalls includes unbleached all-purpose flour with Best Used by Dates and Lot Codes listed below. 

Best Used By:Lot Code
12/04/19L18A04A
12/05/19L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
12/09/19L18A09B
12/10/19L18A10A
12/13/19L18A13B, L18A13C
12/20/19L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
12/21/19L18A21A
12/27/19L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
12/28/19L18A28A
01/02/20A19A02B, A19A02C
01/03/20A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
01/05/20A19A05A, A19A05B
01/07/20A19A07B, A19A07C
01/08/20A19A08B
01/09/20A19A09B
01/10/20A19A10B
01/12/20A19A12A
01/14/20A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
01/15/20A19A15A, A19A15B

This is an expansion of a recall from June 13, 2019

Affected consumers can submit a refund claim for refund or replacement here

