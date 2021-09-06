Unvaccinated people are seven-times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to newly released data from King County Health.
The new data tracks COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people versus vaccinated from a 30-day period. King County officials said its clear that "people who are not fully vaccinated are getting seriously ill and dying at much higher rates than the vaccinated population."
While reports of vaccinated people testing positive are becoming more common, health officials said that doesn't mean the vaccine aren't working.
"No vaccine is 100% protective. When a vaccinated person does become infected, we call it a “breakthrough” case. When we have more breakthrough cases that does not mean the vaccines are falling short. It just reflects that a higher percentage of the population is already vaccinated," health officials said in a release.
The county said most breakthrough cases are less serious than their counterparts in unvaccinated people. This is reflected in the data which reports unvaccinated people being 49-times more likely to be hospitalized and 32-times more likely to die from infection.
The data is age-adjusted to create a more accurate picture of how the vaccine is affecting people of the same age group.