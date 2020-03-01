KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Public Health officials have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in King County residents on Sunday.
According to a release by Public Health - Seattle & King County, the two new cases were confirmed by laboratory testing, bringing the total of confirmed coronavirus patients in King County to six.
The first new case in a man in his 60s who is hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton. Health officials say the man has underlying health conditions and is in critical, but stable condition.
The second case is also a man in his 60s who is hospitalized at Virginia Mason Medical Center. The patient also has underlying health conditions, and he is in critical condition.
Public health officials say they are working as quick as possible to identify the close contacts of the six confirmed cases. Those contacts include family members, co-workers, emergency responders and other contacts.
A team of Centers for Disease Control officials are on-the-ground working with Public Health, the Washington State Department of Health and healthcare system providers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials are asking the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Avoiding the emergency room unless it's absolutely essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.
- Contacting your regular doctor first if you have any symptoms like cough, fever or other respiratory problems.
- Staying home if you're sick.
- Practicing good personal hygiene habits, including hand washing, coughing into your elbow, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
