This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, March 2, 11:30 am:
SEATTLE - Five people have died and a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 have now been identified in King County.
Public Health of Seattle and King County reported four new cases of the virus on Monday, March 2, and said that two of those new cases have died. In addition, one of the previously reported cases has now also died.
The new cases were identified as:
- A man in his 50s who was hospitalized at Highline Hospital. He has no known exposures to coronavirus.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of LifeCare. He was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. He had underlying health conditions and died on Sunday, March 1.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of LifeCare and was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. She had underlying health conditions and died on Sunday, March 1.
- A woman in her 80s who is a resident of LifeCare was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland.
- In addition, a woman in her 80s who was already reported to be in critical condition at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland died on Sunday, March 1.
"We know that the vast majority of people who become infected with the virus will not have serious illness. But for those who do, our health care workers will do everything they can to help patients in need," a tweet from Public Health said.
Public Health is also recommending steps to limit the spread of the illness, similar to what they do to limit the flu. The following steps were recommended:
- Stay home when sick
- Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing
- When you go into a crowded situation with close contact it's not possible to know if there are others with mild illness
- Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
- At this time, widespread school closures or cancellation of school activities is NOT being recommended. If there is a positive case at a school, they will work to provide guidance.
Additional details on the coronavirus can be found on the King County website HERE.
Previous Coverage:
