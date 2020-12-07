KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the license of King County nurse Mark David Glenn after he was changed with multiple crimes.
According to DOH, he was charged for third-degree child rape, a class C felony, one count of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, a gross misdemeanor, and one count communication with a minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor.
Glenn was a school nurse.
According to the Auburn Reporter, he worked for Federal Way Public Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.