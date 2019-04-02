SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in identifying a person of interest in a rape case.
Detectives say that on December 16, 2018, a Seattle woman went outside around midnight to catch a ride share home that a friend had ordered for her. The man, in the photos above, led her to believe he was her ride home.
The victim entered his black car, possibly a Dodge Charger.
On the way home, the victim says the man pulled over the vehicle and raped her.
Surveillance footage captured the person of interest near the victim's house. He is described as possibly Hispanic and spoke with an accent.
King County Detectives, at this time have not been able to link him to a ride share company.
If anyone has information, they are urged to call the King County Sheriff's Department at 206-296-3311.