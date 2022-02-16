Coronavirus Vaccine -- VAULT IMAGE

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The state's largest county, King County, will be ending its proof of vaccination requirements to enter restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms, officials announced Wednesday.

This change will go into effect March 1. Health officials say this decision was made as hospitalizations are decreasing and nearly 80% of King County residents are fully vaccinated.

“Although our mandatory vaccine verification requirement is ending, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain elevated and layered COVID-19 prevention remains important. Everyone should continue to take steps to reduce COVID-19 risk, including getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible, using high quality, well-fitting face masks, improving indoor air quality through ventilation and filtration, and limiting time in crowded and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Businesses should continue to support employees in getting vaccinated and staying home when sick," - Seattle & King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin

