The Kirkland Police Department is looking for 30-year-old Lauren L. Klavano who is accused of receiving Botox treatments at several different plastic surgery clinics in Kirkland and Bellevue and running off without paying.
They're calling her the "Botox bandit."
According to reports by officers, Klavano visited DermaVita in Kirkland where she had an appointment to get her Botox done.
When it came time to pay for the procedure, staff said Klavano told them she left her wallet in the car and then never returned.
The cost of the treatments Klavano received totaled around $2,000, according to police.
Klavano is described as 5-foot, 9-inches and around 110 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkland Police Detective James Hill at 425-587-3507.