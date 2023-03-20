SPOKANE, Wash. - Three people sheltered in place while firefighters worked to extinguish an apartment kitchen fire above High Nooner in downtown Spokane on Monday.
According to Spokane Fire Department, crews responded to a commercial structure fire on west Riverside Ave. and north Bernard St. at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke was visible from the second floor windows, and the fire was eventually found inside a kitchen of one of the apartments above the sandwich shop, High Nooner.
SFD confirmed three people were sheltering in place on the third floor, though none were injured at the time of the report. An additional search did not turn up any other victims.
Crews were able to put out the flames and remained on scene to assess damage, check for hotspots, and investigate the incident. High Nooner did suffer some water damage, and the total extent of damage to the building is still being assessed.