Kitchen Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A kitchen fire was extinguished early Sunday by the Spokane County Fire Department. 

The fire was reported on E 55 Ave. as residents could see smoke coming out of the second floor of the building. The fire department said that the situation could have been much worse, as a sprinkler system installed in the building was able to control the fire until the authorities arrived. 

There are no reports of injuries at this time. 

