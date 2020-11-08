SPOKANE, Wash. - A kitchen fire was extinguished early Sunday by the Spokane County Fire Department.
The fire was reported on E 55 Ave. as residents could see smoke coming out of the second floor of the building. The fire department said that the situation could have been much worse, as a sprinkler system installed in the building was able to control the fire until the authorities arrived.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.