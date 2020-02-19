UPDATE:
Tuesday night, the Spokane Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on the third floor of the San Marco Apartments on the 1200 block of West Riverside.
According to SFD, firefighters entered the apartment unit where they found the resident searching for their pets in near zero-visibility. The resident and pets were taken out by firefighters before extinguishing the fire.
SFD said the stove was accidentally turned on with items igniting on the stove top.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation with no firefighters hurt.
Officials estimate damage was limited to under $20,000.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Riverside at Jefferson Street was shut down for multiple hours in both directions following an apartment fire that has two people being treated for smoke inhalation.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, they believe the damage is contained to a single unit on the third floor in the San Marco Apartments.
The Spokane Fire Department is working to figure out the cause of the fire.
