A Washington K-9 officer is recovering after being exposed to toxic algae while taking a suspect into custody after he fled into a lake.
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling the Kitsap Lake Boat Ramp on Labor Day when the suspect noticed him and ran into the brush. The suspect had an arrest warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence).
K9 Heiko and his handler were called in to track down the suspect.
The suspect fled into the Kitsap Lake, which has been closed since July 24 due to high levels of E. Coli. Last Tuesday, a no-contact order was issued as well by the Kitsap County Health Department due to toxic blue-green algae.
K9 Heiko tracked the suspect into the lake and took him into custody. A deputy had to row out to bring the the suspect, officers and K9 Heiko back to shore, where they were decontaminated by Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue.
K9 Heiko had to be taken to the vet for treatment and underwent blood tests to determine his condition.
After some concerns from the community over K9 Heiko's health, the Sheriff's Office said in an update Tuesday morning that he is recovering:
"Thank you to all those concerned for K-9 Heiko and our deputies. Because of the initial efforts of the K-9 handler, by limiting the amount of exposure to the K-9 once the suspect was located in the water and waiting for additional resources to assist, administering immediate first aid and quickly obtaining medical treatment from the vet, K-9 Heiko is recovering well at home. First responders, both 2-legged and 4-legged face many unexpected dangers each day to protect the communities they have vowed to serve.
Once again, we say thank you to K-9 Heiko & his handler and all the officers, who without hesitation for their own personal safety, showed their dedication and commitment to Kitsap County."