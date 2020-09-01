LEWISTON, Idaho - An 8-week old kitten is recovering after being found with his mouth glued shut.
According to a post from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, the kitten was found at the 49er's Saddle Club on Tuesday, September 1, with his mouth sealed and his nose also partially covered.
The kitten was taken to Orchards Pet Hospital where he is recovering.
Anyone with information about the kitten or who may have done this is asked to contact the Idaho Animal Rescue Network.
Helping Hands Rescue is overseeing the kitten's care. Donations can be made HERE.
