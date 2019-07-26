Kittens rescued from paper bag on the side of I-90 in Seattle

SEATTLE - Five kittens now have a tough road ahead after being rescued from a paper bag on the side of I-90 in Seattle.
According to Seattle Humane, a construction worker spotted the bag on the side of the interstate on Tuesday, July 23. After seeing the bag move and make noise, she checked inside and found the kittens mewing back at her.
She took them to a resource center where they got emergency care. The kittens - two girls and three boys - were fed, examined and put in an incubator.
Seattle Human says the kittens were determined to be no older than five days and they now have a hard road to survival.
"Newborn felines without the car of their mother have about a 50 percent survival rate," they said in a Facebook post.
The kittens have now been placed with foster parents. Donations are also being accepted through Seattle Humane's Facebook page HERE.