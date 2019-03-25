KITTITAS - Kittitas County has created a community journal for people to share their memories of Deputy Ryan Thompson.
Deputy Thompson was fatally shot after chasing a suspect in Kittitas on last Tuesday night.
The journal is on display, along with a photo of Thompson, inside of the courthouse.
“We wanted to provide an opportunity for those who want to share condolences or memories with the family; something that they can hold in their hands for years to come. Anyone is welcome to stop by during regular business hours to share their thoughts” said Lisa Young, Human Resources Director.
Anyone is encouraged to share messages and memories, poems, art or photos through Friday, March 29.
“This community will continue to stand together and support each other,” said Young. “This is a small community and everyone is sending their love and strength to the family and friends of Ryan Thompson.”