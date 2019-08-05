A Kittitas County Deputy will not face any charges for fatally shooting a man who killed one of the department's own while wounding another officer following a pursuit back in March.
Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Zempel declined charging Deputy Jason Goeman for his actions the night of March 19, 2019, when Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in the line of duty.
A vehicle pursuit ended in a trailer park that evening, leading up to Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro exiting his vehicle and fatally shooting Thompson while also striking Officer Benito Chavez. Deputy Goeman returned fire, stopping Del Toro.
Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana has stood firmly behind his Deputies.
"Through the pain and anguish of losing Ryan and the injury to Benito, I commend Deputy Jason Goeman for his courageous and instant response," Sheriff Dana said. "His actions prevented any further threat or harm to the community. I am proud of all three of them. I would again like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to Ryan's family and to thank the first responders and the community for all of their support."
An undersheriff says an internal investigation was conducted into both Deputies' actions with respect to the pursuit and use of force, finding that both acted in accordance with policy.
"May there be no criticism of these three men, as they did their duty in accordance with their oath and in the manner they were asked," the undersherrif said.