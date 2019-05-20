Central Washington University has created an endowed scholarship fund in honor of slain Kittitas County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Thompson.
The Ryan Thompson Memorial Endowed Scholarship will provide financial aid to students attending CWU and pursuing a career in law enforcement - with a preference given to students who are dependents of law enforcement personnel.
“We felt it was very important for Ryan’s memory and legacy to be preserved in perpetuity here at Central,” said CWU Alumni Association President Dan Nicklaus. “Not only for the person that he was, but also for the example of leadership and service that he will continue to be for CWU students for decades to come.”
The CWU Alumni Association Board of Directors joined forces with the CWU Campus Police department to establish the scholarship.
“Ryan was a friend, colleague, and an important part of the CWU and greater Kittitas County community,” said CWU Campus Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch. “We are delighted to partner with the CWU Alumni Association to make sure his contributions and sacrifice are never forgotten.”
Thompson was an alumnus and former police officer at CWU. He was killed in the line of duty just over two months ago after exchanging gunfire with a man following a traffic stop in Kittitas.