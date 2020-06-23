KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - A variance request by Kittitas County has been approved, granting the county immediate permission to move into Phase 3 of reopening.
Phase 3 allows for outdoor recreation and social gatherings in groups of up to 50 people. Places like movie theaters and public schools can open with less than 50 percent capacity and non-essential travel can resume.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department is reminding residents to proceed with caution.
"We are all excited about being able to resume activities and we want to continue to have access to these activities safely," the department wrote in a press release. "While our incidence of disease remains low, we are very close to jurisdictions with very high rates of illness and hospitalization."
According to the Washington State Department of Health, three counties remain in Phase 1, two counties are in a modified version of Phase 1, 18 counties are in Phase 2 and 16 counties are in Phase 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.