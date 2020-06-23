KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The man at the center of a 23-day manhunt in Kittitas County is now being held on $3 million bail.
As iFiberOne first reported, 34-year-old Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez is facing 23 charges, including second-degree murder in the case of missing Kent resident Ian Eckles.
Eckles, 41, was reported missing after he didn't show up for work in Kent on May 18 and failed to meet up with a friend to go turkey hunting the day before.
Deputies later found Eckles' SUV tucked into the woods along with another stolen car matching the description of one involved in two burglaries. While investigators were searching the cars, Alcantara-Gonzalez was seen near the Mineral Springs Campground carrying a shotgun. He eventually threw the gun to the ground and ran.
After the subsequent 23-day search, Alcantara-Gonzalez was eventually found and taken into custody in the Teanaway area.
Investigators continue to search for Eckles' body.
